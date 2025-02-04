Mulrines boosts team with new senior appointment

Ireland’s leading juice production company Mulrines has appointed Paddy Murney as Chief Commercial Officer as the company seeks to grow its commercial sales and deliver sustainable business growth.

With over 25 years’ experience, Paddy will manage all aspects of the sales, marketing and service functions within the business working with the leadership team to set the strategy for the company going forward.

Paddy joins Mulrines from Musgrave where he was Retail Director responsible for optimising sales and profitability of its retail brands. Prior to this he was Channel Director for Unilever Ireland and worked for over 20 years with Coca-Cola HBC across the island of Ireland where he progressed to the role of Commercial Director.

Welcoming the appointment Mulrines MD Michael Lyttle said: “Operating across two major sites in Ireland, we have ambitious plans for the business, and it is fantastic that Paddy will be supporting us to adjust our strategies as we aim to meet evolving customer, market and competitor challenges.

Paddy Murney

"Leading the sales and marketing team, Paddy’s experience and talent will be invaluable as we look to expand and strengthen our product development and offerings across the UK, Ireland and further afield.”

Commenting on his new role Paddy said: “Mulrines is a long-established family business with a brilliant team of over 220 people. Bringing my extensive experience to the company, I am looking forward to working with the sales and marketing team to elevate the success of Mulrines and drive its future growth together.

"Embarking on this new role will allow me to identify new commercial opportunities for the business and build the brand as we seek to expand further in the retail, wholesale and food service sectors.”

The fourth-generation Mulrines family business includes apple orchards, juice pressing, blending, and the production of fruit juices, fruit drinks and smoothies in the Republic of Ireland, UK and other markets.