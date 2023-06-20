The Cookstown-headquartered fuel company has applied to Derry City & Strabane District Council for planning permission to construct the new facility at the corner of Limavady Road and Ebrington Park and opposite Clooney Park East.

The application, which has been newly-published by DC&SDC, is for the ‘proposed demolition of former petrol filling station (PFS)/car wash site and erection of 4 No. pump PFS with associated canopy; 1 No. ancillary control/storage building; service facilities (air/water); tanker stand; along with all other site and access works’.

In a letter submitted to DC&SDC in support of the application, TSA Planning note that the site was formerly used as a petrol station.

The site of the proposed new development on the Limavady Road.

“The site is a former PFS, and in recent years has been used as a car wash.

"Work has commenced on site to revert back to a PFS, and this application is brought forward to formalise this change. This proposal will make good of the current site which is considered an eye sore within the locality due to it being run down.

"The site sits at a strategic location within the wider city context and will be able to serve the locals, commuters and tourists to the city,” the agent stated.

