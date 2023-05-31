N&R Devine has applied to Derry City and Strabane District Council for permission to develop the homes on a large field in the middle of the village.

A design and access statement completed by Les Ross Planning on behalf of the applicant has been submitted in support of the application.

It states: “The site is part of a triangular-shaped field which is surrounded by existing development. The site is accessed off the A5 Victoria Road and it is prominent when seen from the busy road frontage.

An aerial image of the site submitted by Les Ross Planning. The Victoria Road should be marked A5 rather than A6.

"The field is relatively flat, but there are minor variations in the levels. There is a open drainage channel on the southern boundary which flows towards the River Foyle to the west. Blackstone Park is a public-sector-style housing area that lies to the immediate south of the site.

"There is a large farmyard complex and houses on the eastern edge, however an overgrown hedgerow partially screens the views of the farm buildings from the site.

"There is an eclectic row of detached and semi-detached houses along the northwestern edge of the site facing onto Victoria Road. The petrol filling station and garage on the opposite side of Victoria Road is a focal point in the settlement, which helps create the sense that the site is an obvious place for development.”

