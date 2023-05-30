Outdoor gym, community garden, picnic area proposed for Clon Dara and Clon Elagh

Apex Housing Association has lodged the application for the works with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

If approved, it will allow for the development on lands between the housing developments at Clon Dara and Clon Elagh running from the Skeoge Link Road to the Lower Galliagh Road.

The application is for ‘landscaping and associated works providing new pathways, railings and fencing’.

Clon Dara

A ‘culvert and path crossing over [an] existing stream’ that runs through the area is also proposed.

A picnic area, outdoor gym, community garden, pelican crossing and new gates are also included as part of the plans.