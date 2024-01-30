Seagate workers secure collective bargaining rights for Unite in ‘historic ballot’ says trade union
The vote was taken among 540 workers at the Springtown data storage manufacturer.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a tremendous victory for the workforce at Seagate. It has taken years of effort by union activists, the organising team and our senior officials.”
She added: “Now we have won recognition rights, Unite will redouble its efforts to deliver for the jobs, pay and conditions of the workers at Seagate.”
Seagate, in a statement following the outcome, said: "The Industrial Court has notified Seagate on the outcome of the union recognition ballot. This has been an employee decision.
"Our priority remains to maintain a respectful workplace and we will continue to work together with employees to sustain a successful business and a positive workplace for everyone."
Unite regional secretary for Ireland Susan Fitzgerald said: “This is a huge win. Seagate is one of Northern Ireland’s leading manufacturers and if a union can be built there – in the face of such a professional and well-financed anti-union campaign, then it can be built anywhere.
“This result will be noticed by workers right across the economy, most especially in the northwest. Now is the time for workers to join a union and secure a collective voice.”
Unite said that following the result, the employer has 30 days to negotiate a voluntary collective bargaining agreement with the union or else have a statutory one imposed by the industrial court.