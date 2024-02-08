The application site.

The proposed development by applicant W&J Chambers Limited will include a filling station, car wash, café, restaurant, shop, tourist information and toilet facilities.

It will service the recently upgraded A6 Derry to Belfast road and include an amenity and picnic area and parking area for cars, motorhomes and coaches.

The site will create 80 new construction jobs, with a further 50 on-site jobs upon completion, representing a £7.2m investment in Drumahoe and providing a £110,000 rates income to the Council.

The proposed site layout.

The proposed roundabout will allow for access to the new site without negatively impacting traffic.

Landscape Architect and applicant spokesperson, David Dalzell, said the service station would provide a “broad range of facilities for the benefits for all users of the A6”.

He added: “With Phase One of the dual carriageway now operational, there is a unique opportunity to provide an appropriate service at this location. All road users, including local people and tourists, will benefit from this proposal.”

SDLP Councillor John Boyle said there were “many positives in relation to the application”, including “a significant job creation”.

He concluded: “I congratulate you on your foresight and ambition on this, and I would imagine the Council will welcome the rates that will come from it.”

Chair of Council’s Planning Committee, Councillor Sean Mooney, said: “This approval is positive news for the city, particularly for residents in Drumahoe and commuters from Derry to Belfast,” he said.

“The completed development will create jobs for the area, upgraded facilities for the residents of Drumahoe and added convenience for people travelling to and from Belfast.

“Significantly, the development includes HGV or PVC rest and parking facilities which don’t currently exist anywhere else in the North West and will allow them to access secure parking during mandatory rest periods as well as shower facilities.