Supermarket giant ALDI lists Carndonagh among 'sites required'
The Journal contacted the supermarket brand – whose portfolio of stores in Donegal includes the supermarket in Buncrana – after checking the list of ‘sites required’ in Ireland on its website.
The website states: “Our sustained growth means we are continually expanding our real estate portfolio to help achieve our ever-growing goals for 2024 and beyond.
“We have ambitious acquisition and development plans and prefer to purchase freehold, town centre or edge of centre sites suitable for development in towns with a population of 15,000 or more.”
The Journal asked the retailer if it would confirm its interest in opening a store in Carndonagh, and whether there had been any developments with regards to this.
An ALDI spokesperson responded: “We take great pride in the strong support we receive from shoppers in Donegal, where we employ over 145 dedicated local team members and foster valuable partnerships with local suppliers.
“Our ambition is to deliver value to the people of Ireland at the locations most convenient to them. As part of that, we are always interested in exploring opportunities to expand our network.”
Carndonagh is among 28 locations across the south of Ireland listed under the ‘Sites Required’ section of the website, with two other Donegal towns also listed – Dunfanaghy and Killybegs.
The full list can be viewed here: https://www.aldi.co.uk/corporate/property/required-towns
Meanwhile groundworks are progressing on a new LIDL supermarket site on Station Road in Carndonagh. The new LIDL is expected to open early in the new year.