The Body Shop will continue to trade after being placed in administration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The famous ethical cosmetics company has had a store in Foyleside Shopping Centre since it opened in 1995.

On Tuesday The Body Shop International Limited was placed in administration but the administrators confirmed its stores will continue to trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement FRP Advisory said: “The joint administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course.

The Body Shop has been placed in administration but its stores will continue to trade.

“The Body Shop remains guided by its ambition to be a modern, dynamic beauty brand, relevant to customers and able to compete for the long term. Creating a more nimble and financially stable UK business is an important step in achieving this.

“The joint administrators will continue to trade the business in administration, ensuring customers will be able to continue to shop in store and online for their favourite products.”

The administrators said the iconic high street store had suffered difficult trading over a period of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Body Shop has faced an extended period of financial challenges under past owners, coinciding with a difficult trading environment for the wider retail sector.