The Body Shop will continue to trade after being placed in administration

The Body Shop’s stores in Derry and Belfast will continue to trade as normal after the group was placed in administration on Tuesday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:46 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 11:50 GMT
The famous ethical cosmetics company has had a store in Foyleside Shopping Centre since it opened in 1995.

On Tuesday The Body Shop International Limited was placed in administration but the administrators confirmed its stores will continue to trade.

In a statement FRP Advisory said: “The joint administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course.

The Body Shop has been placed in administration but its stores will continue to trade.

“The Body Shop remains guided by its ambition to be a modern, dynamic beauty brand, relevant to customers and able to compete for the long term. Creating a more nimble and financially stable UK business is an important step in achieving this.

“The joint administrators will continue to trade the business in administration, ensuring customers will be able to continue to shop in store and online for their favourite products.”

The administrators said the iconic high street store had suffered difficult trading over a period of years.

“The Body Shop has faced an extended period of financial challenges under past owners, coinciding with a difficult trading environment for the wider retail sector.

“Having taken swift action in the last month, including closing down The Body Shop At Home and selling its business across most of Europe and in parts of Asia, focusing on the UK business is the next important step in The Body Shop’s restructuring,” they said.

