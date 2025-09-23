UU puts £29m Shared Island Teaching and Student Centre at Magee in Derry out to tender

Ulster University is seeking a high-calibre contractor to build its new Shared Island Teaching and Student Centre (TSC) in Derry.

The project – supported by significant investment from the Shared Island Fund – aims to expand higher education on both sides of the border in the North West.

This, the university says, will underpin the teaching and research cooperation between Ulster University and Atlantic Technological University-Donegal.

It will also allow the four North West Tertiary Education Cluster institutions to work more closely together in providing further and higher education in the region.

The Northland Road building will be located on the south western corner of the existing campus behind the Library (MM building) and Teaching Block (MU) and bounded by the Northland Road and perimeter of the campus at Clarence Avenue.

Michael Fitzpatrick, Director of Estate Services commented: "This development marks a major investment in the future of our students, staff, and community.

"We’re looking for a construction partner who shares our vision of creating spaces that inspire and support learning and research excellence.

"This is just one of a number of transformative projects that we are delivering to drive growth, investment and prosperity for the region. We would encourage the sector to keep up to date with all developments and tender opportunities via our Growth and Regeneration webpage."

The development includes:

A circa 5,200 m2 Gross Internal Area (GIA) multi-storey academic building, sensitive to the history and setting of the site.

Modern learning lecture and seminar spaces, computer labs and on campus Student Services designed to foster innovation and collaboration.

Three-dimensional landscaped surroundings with integrated terraces, green roofs and courtyards.

Link bridge to existing library building and alterations to both library and teaching block.

A BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating, low-energy systems and climate materials to be used throughout.

The build is supported by a wider €44.5m investment from the Government of Ireland. However, the estimated construction value for the teaching and student centre build is circa £29 million excluding VAT. The contract is anticipated to start in Q2, 2026 and fully operational in Q3, 2028.

The University said it welcomes interest from all capable suppliers and interested parties are advised that they must satisfy the minimum requirements of the initial conditions of participation that are set out in the competitive flexible procedure (Stage 1) procurement documents, in order to be considered for shortlisting to proceed to the next stage of the procurement process.

Construction firms with the expertise, creativity, and commitment to excellence are encouraged to seize this opportunity to be part of a transformative university project.

The tender notice will be published on the Find a Tender Service (FTS) website: https://www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Search

Tender documents, submission guidelines, and evaluation criteria will be available on the eTendersNI website at: https://etendersni.gov.uk/epps/home.do by searching CfT Resource ID 6132284 or Derry~Londonderry Teaching and Student Centre Works.

Clarification requests for any questions or further information, should be submitted to the University via the on-line messaging facility provided on eTendersNI.

UU applied for planning permission for the TSC during the summer.

The development will include a bridge from the proposed new TSC to the MM and MU buildings.