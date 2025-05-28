Vertiv recruitment event to be held in Shantallow area of Derry

Greater Shantallow Area Partnership is to host a recruitment information event for one of the north west’s largest largest employers, Vertiv.

The recruitment event will be held at Greater Shantallow Area Partnership’s premises at Northside Village Centre, Glengalliagh Road on Wednesday June 4 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Those attending the event, which is being supported by the Department for Communities and Success North West, will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from Vertiv and learn more about the various recruitment opportunities with the firm at present.

Current vacancies include mechanical fitters, panel wirers, electricians, CNC programmers and CNC operators.

Vertiv, the largest apprenticeship employer in the Donegal and Derry regions, also recently celebrated the success of its apprenticeship programme.

In a post on social media Greater Shantallow Area Partnership urged: “Come along and check out the current job opportunities at Vertiv, an exciting career opportunity for you.”

Vertiv brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services “to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs”.

The company states that Vertiv “solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network”.

For more information visit Vertiv.com.