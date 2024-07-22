Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry organisations have been awarded £40,000 by The Ireland Funds and global philanthropic network.

The support, through the Heart of the Community Fund grant round, aims to assist a diverse group of initiatives that provide critical services and strengthen communities.

The local projects that have been allocated financial assistance are the Holywell Trust and The Playhouse.

The Heart of the Community Fund this year is awarding £770,000 to 93 community and voluntary organisations across the island of Ireland to support their vital local activity.

This financial assistance was made possible by philanthropic gifts and fundraising events hosted by The Ireland Funds America, the largest chapter of The Ireland Funds.

The funding bodies said this demonstrates the power of the public support for community projects.

Caitriona Fottrell, President & CEO of The Ireland Funds, said: “We recognise the significant challenges organisations face, especially in meeting core and operational costs.

"It is our aim that the Heart of the Community Fund fuels organisations to continue their essential work within communities.

"We are deeply grateful for the steadfast generosity of our donors, which continues to bolster crucial initiatives across the island of Ireland.”

Gerard Deane, Director, Holywell Trust, said: "The Heart of the Community Fund supports Holywell Trust to achieve our vision of a truly inclusive shared future, by providing high-quality shared meeting space in the heart of the city centre, used by thousands of people from a range of backgrounds each year, and to deliver a range of community relations projects, examining sensitive and divisive issues."

For more information about The Ireland Funds and the Heart of the Community Fund, visit the website: https://irelandfunds.org/grants/.

