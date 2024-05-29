Derry professor Marc Geagan remembered with memorial scholarship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new memorial scholarship to honour Derry professor Marc Geagan has enabled student Ruby Bardenhagen from Lake Leelanau, Michigan, to participate in an Ireland-based Audio Production Program.

Thescholarship was created to celebrate the talents and inspiration that Marc shared with so many students and colleagues. Marc was working on a study abroad program for USA Music Production students before his untimely passing.

A scholarship created in his name enabled student Ruby Bardenhagen from Lake Leelanau, Michigan, to participate in the Northwestern Michigan College Audio Production Program. Ruby, a talented singer, and musician, has just spent ten days working with the Institute of Study Abroad, recording with some of Donegal’s best, including The Henry Girls, Róisin McGrory, and Billy Robinson.

The music course that Marc pioneered was delivered by music producer Neil McGrory and Marc’s past pupil, producer Ryan Hamill.

Marc Geagan

Ruby, who performed at the Letterkenny Cultural Centre on the last day of her visit here, said: "‘I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity. Marc’s scholarship not only helped me financially, but also with my confidence in the pursuit of musical excellence. It has been a life-changing experience, and I will be forever so thankful for this opportunity.