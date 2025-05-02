Derry’s Echo Echo Dance describes 100% cut in Arts Council funding as ‘existential threat’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Echo Echo Dance has expressed shock over a 100 per cent cut to its annual funding from the Arts Council describing it as ‘an existential threat’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The directors said they intend keeping Echo Echo Studios at Hangman's Bastion on the Derry Walls open for at least the next three months.

They are seeking an urgent meeting with the Arts Council.

“Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company has received news this week of a 100 per cent cut to its annual funding provided by the Arts Council of NI Annual Funding Programme (AFP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children pictured at an Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company Summer Scheme.

"The declined funding of £112,910 would have contributed to three full-time staff salaries and building overheads at Echo Echo Studios in Derry for financial year 2025/26.

"This decision comes as a great shock to all involved in the company.

"We are currently assessing the impact that this cut will have on the future of Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company and our home studios.

“We will be meeting with Arts Council to discuss this decision soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an immediate existential threat to the company but we expect to continue all of our current programmes and keep Echo Echo Studios open and staffed for at least the next three months as we consider all of our options,” the company said in a statement on behalf if the Board, staff and artists.

In a statement the Arts Council said that as a ‘client and multi-grant recipient, Echo Echo Dance Company has accessed funding from many of our programmes, including the AFP’.

"Unfortunately, with disappointment this year Echo Echo did not receive 25-26 AFP funding. We are seeking a meeting with Echo Echo on their immediate plans.

"We want to reassure the dance community in NI that public investment in dance in the Derry City and the North-West region remains a priority and we will be working to ensure that provision for dance continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Arts Council hopes to announce details of this year’s 2025-26 AFP clients once our annual funding allocation is known,” it stated.

In its statement Echo Echo said it had no ‘outstanding creditors and sufficient unrestricted funds for this period’.

“We will be reaching out to all of our key stakeholders to discuss the impact of this decision in the coming days. We will appreciate your support in the days ahead,” it concluded.