Great day’s entertainment at Woodburn Urban Park during Waterside Together Festival

A fantastic afternoon’s entertainment was enjoyed at Woodburn Urban Park as part of the Waterside Together Festival.

The park was a sea of colour, with festive frolics and superb street performances led by the ‘In Your Space Circus’ which included the majestic talents of Jitterbug Jackson among others.

Despite heavy downpours before the start of the event, organisers were delighted with the turnout as families from right across the city and district turned up, along with the Deputy Mayor, Niree McMorris.

Project Coordinator Tansy Cowley said she was delighted with the Mini Festival, and somewhat relieved the weather turned for the better in the end!

"One thing we can’t control is the weather but thankfully the sun shone eventually! It was so inspiring to see the positive response from local residents to the approach we took.

"It has been a privilege to put this festival on and work with members of the Protestant, Catholic, and BAME communities. The week’s activities are not just about events but about neighbours becoming collaborators, strangers becoming friends and communities weaving themselves together into something bigger than ourselves.

"Woodburn Urban Park today was the perfect example, often walked through but rarely lingered in, and it is a shared space!

"I believe through today’s successful event, we encouraged people to experience the park as a place where they can spend time and relax, meet others, and even spark friendships across community lines. Seeing so many people coming together with openness and generosity was truly inspiring and we look forward to seeing how this week’s events strengthens connections and fosters greater understanding across the city and district,” she said.

The Waterside Together Festival continues throughout the week with numerous other events daily including a ‘Dusk Dander’ with Far and Wild up Corrody Hill on Thursday, and on Culture Night there will be a special outdoor cinema screening of Rear Window (1954) by Alfred Hitchcock – again at Woodburn Urban Park.

For full details of the programme, via Instagram @watersidetogether. For any questions, please email [email protected], or phone 028 71 34 2959.