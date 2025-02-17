JAMUARY Challenge Inspires Over 5,700 Employees to Champion Inclusion Across Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NOW Group is celebrating the success of its inaugural JAMUARY Challenge, which saw over 5,700 employees from businesses across Ireland sign up for their award-winning JAM Card training in January.

The transformative initiative in January encouraged businesses of all sizes including the Rathbane Group, Terex and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive to become JAM Card Friendly, equipping staff with the tools and knowledge to support individuals with invisible disabilities. With more than 180,000 people already benefiting from the JAM Card, the challenge has further solidified its role in creating a more inclusive society.

JAM Card isn’t just for January however, as another group of high-profile businesses are set to achieve JAM Card Friendly status before the end of February and for the months following. The campaign continues to make strides in fostering inclusivity across workplaces nationwide.

As part of its continued growth of the JAM Card, NOW Group is excited to announce the appointment of Raj Kher as Director of Business Development & Partnerships. With over 28 years of experience in IT, SaaS, and data-driven analytics, Raj will focus on expanding the JAM Card by accelerating engagement across key sectors and forming strategic partnerships with international businesses. His efforts aim to help businesses enhance their DEI and ESG objectives, all while working toward the ambitious goal of supporting 1 million people with invisible disabilities.

Photo Caption: Maeve Monaghan, NOW Group CEO and Raj Kher, Director of Business Development & Partnerships.

Raj’s expertise in technology-driven solutions and his passion for digital inclusion make him the ideal leader for this next phase of development. His leadership will be instrumental in driving the JAM Card’s success both in Ireland and on a global stage.

Maeve Monaghan, CEO of NOW Group, commented: “We are delighted by the response to the inaugural JAMUARY Challenge. Over 5,700 employees stepping up to prioritise inclusion in just a few weeks demonstrates the commitment of businesses across Ireland to create environments where everyone feels valued. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see the long-term impact this initiative will have on communities. We’re equally thrilled to welcome Raj to the team, whose strategic vision and passion for inclusivity will drive JAM Card’s next chapter of growth.”

As the JAMUARY Challenge concludes, NOW Group is encouraging more businesses to take part in the movement and make inclusion a core element of their operations in 2025.

Businesses interested in joining the JAM Card initiative can learn more at www.jamcard.org.