-Pieta fundraiser in memory of Donegal businessman raises £1170
The initiative was organised by Prize-Getaways.com, which specialises in offering high-end luxury breaks In Ireland. The competition to win a two-night stay for up to eight people in a luxury Donegal property was a tremendous success for Pieta House, which provides vital services to people in distress and to families mourning loss from suicide.
The initiative was also supported by Instagram Influencer Karen Parkinson, sister of Richard, the Letterkenny coffee legend!
Prize-getaways.com Director Pauline Huth said: “As we have strong Donegal links with many of the prizes featuring stays in luxury Donegal properties, we wanted to do something for charity and Pieta House is very deserving. We are really pleased to be able to do this for them and a special thanks to all who bought tickets."
County Fermanagh-based co-Director, Dr. Anne Monaghan, said: “Our latest competition is to win a two-night stay for six people in a luxury Donegal beach cottage at Dooey and we hope to work with another charity later this year on another fundraiser. Tickets cost just £4.99 and you can enter by visiting www.prize-getaways.com. The next draw will be held on Thursday, 16th May and you can follow us on facebook for all our latest competitions.”