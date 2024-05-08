-Pieta fundraiser in memory of Donegal businessman raises £1170

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The initiative was organised by Prize-Getaways.com, which specialises in offering high-end luxury breaks In Ireland. The competition to win a two-night stay for up to eight people in a luxury Donegal property was a tremendous success for Pieta House, which provides vital services to people in distress and to families mourning loss from suicide.

The initiative was also supported by Instagram Influencer Karen Parkinson, sister of Richard, the Letterkenny coffee legend!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prize-getaways.com Director Pauline Huth said: “As we have strong Donegal links with many of the prizes featuring stays in luxury Donegal properties, we wanted to do something for charity and Pieta House is very deserving. We are really pleased to be able to do this for them and a special thanks to all who bought tickets."

Pauline Huth of Prize-getaways.com presenting the fundraising cheque to Karen Parkinson.