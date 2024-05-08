-Pieta fundraiser in memory of Donegal businessman raises £1170

The recent fundraiser in memory of Richard Finney, the Letterkenny business-man who died last year, has raised £1170 for Pieta House.
By Anne MonaghanContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 13:23 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The initiative was organised by Prize-Getaways.com, which specialises in offering high-end luxury breaks In Ireland. The competition to win a two-night stay for up to eight people in a luxury Donegal property was a tremendous success for Pieta House, which provides vital services to people in distress and to families mourning loss from suicide.

The initiative was also supported by Instagram Influencer Karen Parkinson, sister of Richard, the Letterkenny coffee legend!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prize-getaways.com Director Pauline Huth said: “As we have strong Donegal links with many of the prizes featuring stays in luxury Donegal properties, we wanted to do something for charity and Pieta House is very deserving. We are really pleased to be able to do this for them and a special thanks to all who bought tickets."

Pauline Huth of Prize-getaways.com presenting the fundraising cheque to Karen Parkinson.Pauline Huth of Prize-getaways.com presenting the fundraising cheque to Karen Parkinson.
Pauline Huth of Prize-getaways.com presenting the fundraising cheque to Karen Parkinson.

County Fermanagh-based co-Director, Dr. Anne Monaghan, said: “Our latest competition is to win a two-night stay for six people in a luxury Donegal beach cottage at Dooey and we hope to work with another charity later this year on another fundraiser. Tickets cost just £4.99 and you can enter by visiting www.prize-getaways.com. The next draw will be held on Thursday, 16th May and you can follow us on facebook for all our latest competitions.”

Related topics:DonegalIrelandTickets