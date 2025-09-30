Psychology researcher gathering testimony on unusual and unidentified experiences

A psychology researcher is gathering testimony from the public about unusual and unidentified experiences such as strange noises, footsteps, knocking, music, or voices with no obvious cause.

Margaret McGrogan, from the School of Psychology at the University of Galway, has launched a survey to raise awareness and gain an insight into ‘unusual and unexplained experiences’.

"Have you ever heard a strange noise, footsteps, knocking, music, or voices that had no identifiable cause or source? Have you ever seen a flash of light, a fleeting image or person, an orb, a geometric shape and when you investigated where the experience came from there was no explanation the experience came from nowhere?

"Twenty-five per cent of people in the general population report unusual and unexplained experiences like these, and currently governments such as American are drafting legislation to investigate unusual sightings of unidentified flying objects reported by the public,” stated Ms. McGrogan, who recently completed a PhD in perception, cognition and action in Galway.

Boom Hall in Derry. A site of reported strange noises and unusual experiences over the decades.

The ‘Unusual & Unexplained Experiences’ survey is believed to be the first of its kind carried out in Ireland.

“In Ireland, we are known worldwide for our rich Irish folklore, healers, psychics, shamans, spiritual and paranormal locations. From Biddy Early, Co. Clare, 1800, an Irish spiritualist, healer, herbalist, bean-feasta or wise woman.

"To Leap castle, where people have reported hearing unusual sounds, seen ghostly figures, smelt foul odors. Or the Hell Fire club Dublin where eerie experiences, such as feeling cold spots and sensing presences are reported. Or the supernatural, spiritual sighting of the virgin Mary and Saint Joseph by 15 people at knock in 1879, reported as ‘brighter than the moon’.

“Many people in Ireland report hearing a voice, a noise, or seeing a fleeting image, a vibrant light, a person and when they looked the image was gone, or sensing a presence when nothing was there, or having a dream that was so real it felt like living real life events,” she writes.

The survey should take approximately 15-20 minutes to complete for those who have had such experiences and about 3 minutes for those who have not.

This survey is anonymous and open to participants 18 years of age and over. It is accessible at https://psychologygalway.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3aybRHr72NlcvBQ