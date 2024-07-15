The Emerald Expedition - Four men, one boat, one island and the greatest challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forward Emphasis International in Malin Head are currently the main sponsor for an epic ocean rowing expedition The Emerald Expedition, which is happening right now.

The ocean rowing team are striving to be the first team to row continuously and fully unsupported around our island of Ireland.

This is an amazing story of endurance, athleticism, challenge, stamina, bravery and it is truly inspiring - with the team focused on raising money for their charities of choice Pieta and PIPs.

Since expedition launch from Belfast on the 15th June, 28 days ago (with 12 of those on anchor just off the west coast) they have rowed over 600 miles, whilst enduring challenging weather conditions and have just taken off again FROM Co Mayo, where they had been anchored for three days while they waited for a weather window to brave the Donegal coastline and commence the final 200 miles of their expedition and achieve a Guinness World Record.

Ciarán Breslin, Aidan O'Reilly, Jack Norris and Ryan Davin pictured with FEI CEO Fiona Burns

They're currently rowing Donegal Bay, just having set off from Inishkea in Co Mayo where they had been anchored for the last three days waiting for a suitable weather window to brave the Donegal coastline and finish the last 200 miles.

Having spent 12 days on anchor of the last 28 days, the team are finding the challenge just as psychological as it is physical - with time on anchor challenging in different ways, having to find ways to pass the time, keep their morale high while accepting the fact that they are burning days and supplies while moving nowhere.

But while the west coast proves to be tough, they are buoyed by the beautiful scenery, sunrises, sunsets and dolphins, which are just making it magical. They are now hoping for the perfect weather window to allow them to continue and finish the final leg of the Donegal coastline and the North Coast.

Emerald Expedition Team - Jack, Ciarán, Aidan and Ryan on Forward Emphasis

This row around Ireland will act as a lead into their ultimate expedition in 2025, when they will aim for two further world records, being the first unsupported crew to make the 2,700 mile journey from Ireland to Italy and as part of that be the first crew to row the length of Portugal.

The team are no strangers to high endurance athletic events, with members of the team having completed Ironman’s, the Marathon des Sables, cycling the length of the UK to name but a few but this is without doubt one of their biggest challenges.

Forward Emphasis International, a Business Process Outsourcing Company with their head office in Malin Head have partnered with the expedition as main sponsor as it uniquely ties into their company values and culture – always striving for excellence, dreaming big and challenging yourself. FEI have several staff initiatives ongoing focused on exercise, health & wellbeing but ultimately steeped in team building and fun.

As well as local community partnerships including supporting the local Malin RNLI fundraising efforts and FEI's recent Schools Colouring Competition, which seen schools throughout Inishowen participate and show their support for the team.

Further to that, as part of their Corporate Responsibility, Forward Emphasis International are active supporters of the charity Pieta, which is also one of the main charity partners of the expedition.

Pieta is a charity that provides a range of services nationally to people who are experiencing thoughts of suicide, those who engage in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide. If you’d like to support Pieta, the link to the Expedition Go Fund Me can be found on the Team Instagram page @the.emerald.expedition. For more information on Pieta’s services visit www.pieta.ie.

Forward Emphasis International CEO, Fiona Burns said: "We are very excited that the time has come, that the team are on the last stretch of their expedition, doing an absolutely amazing job and we are really enjoying following along on their journey as they undertake this immense task of rowing around Ireland.

"We are very proud of where we are from and there will be great excitement as they make their way up the coast of Donegal and on the day, they pass us here just off Malin Head, which will hopefully be soon, weather dependent.

"We pride ourselves on being a great place to work with lots of opportunity for social interactions outside of the day to day job and the events we have been running for our staff across the last couple of months has perfectly tied in with the expedition - all focusing on that sense of team and fun.”

The row is taking place right now just offshore, so do try to catch the team as they make their way around Ireland, follow this momentous journey by checking out @the.emerald.expedition and @forwardemphasisinternational on Instagram.