‘Time for Unity’ run takes place in Bogside as part of Derry Féile 2025 programme

A ‘Time for Unity’ run took place in the Bogside as part of the Derry Féile 2025 to encourage more people to get involved in the conversation about a united Ireland.

It was organised by the Martin McGuinness Cumann and Cú Chulainn Running Club Doire.

The purpose of the five kilometre run/walk was to encourage people to get involved in the discussion on Irish Unity.

A spokesperson from the organising committee said: “We would like to thank everyone who took part in the walk and run, especially as it took place on one of the hottest nights of the year.

"It is absolutely clear with events like this and engagements taking place up and down the country that the energy and enthusiasm for a New Ireland continues to grow every day.

“The conversation about our future - and the opportunity we have to do things better for future generations - is alive and thriving in every corner of this city and this island.”