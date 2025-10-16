46% of 16-year-olds reporting probable mental illness: Professor O’Neill

Professor Siobhán O’Neill has highlighted stark levels of poor mental health among young people with almost half of sixteen year olds now reporting probable mental illness.

The Claudy academic referred to a recent survey showing many young people are struggling with mental health issues.

“The 2025 life and times survey showed that 39 per cent of 16-year-olds had fair or poor mental health. However, looking at the screener questions for detecting mental illness, we see that the stats are even worse, with 45.5 per cent of 16-year-olds having a probable mental illness - over half of girls and a third of boys,” said Prof. O’Neill.

She was speaking during a briefing of the Stormont Education Committee.

Professor Siobhán O'Neill

Citing another 2022 survey she said well-being among 14-year-olds had declined to its lowest ever level and girls had lower scores than boys.

Prof. O’Neill urged the Department for Education to improve mental health provision in schools.

“Mental health in schools is a key element of peacebuilding, since poor mental health is related to social violence and prejudice, including racism, which we all know is a massive problem at the minute in NI.

"Therefore, I am asking the Department to expand the provision in schools to address that growing need and even to consider dedicated funding for community and voluntary sector organisations to bring them into the framework,” she said.

The mental health champion added: “We have a lot of social problems that contribute to poor mental health, however, and school is not where they will all be solved, but it is a really good place to start.”