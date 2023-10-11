Caroline McLaughlin appointed new principal of Derry’s famous St. Columb’s College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mrs. McLaughlin will succeed Finbar Madden on January 1, 2024.

The history teacher is currently vice-principal of the famous Derry college, which includes John Hume, Seamus Heaney and Brian Friel among its illustrious alumni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Board of Governors is delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin as the next principal of St Columb's College.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, who will take over as principal of St. Columb's College in January.

“Mrs. McLaughlin will take up her new appointment on January 1, 2024,” the school confirmed on Wednesday.

In a historic first, she will be the first woman to serve as principal of St. Columb’s which will celebrate its 144th anniversary on November 3. She will be only the third lay principal in the school’s history.

“I’d like to offer warm congratulations to Caroline McLaughlin on her appointment as the new principal of St. Columb’s College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s incredibly significant that she is the first woman to serve as principal of this proud Derry institution and it signifies the journey the college has been on in the past number of years, working to modernise and provide the best experience possible to its students.

“Mrs. McLaughlin will take over from outgoing principal Finbar Madden who has done sterling work at the college for over a decade. I’d think to thank him for his efforts and pay tribute to all he has given to the role.

"He departs as principal with the college experiencing sustained success and I’m sure he will remain part of the wider-college family going forward.

“As a former college boy I understand the importance of Mrs. McLaughlin’s appointment and look forward to working with her going forward to support her in the new role and ensure the continued prosperity of this great school which remains a focal part of life in our city for many families."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs. McLaughlin will succeed Belfast-native Mr. Madden – also a history teacher – who has served as principal of St. Columb’s since 2012.