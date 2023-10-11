News you can trust since 1772

Caroline McLaughlin appointed new principal of Derry’s famous St. Columb’s College

Caroline McLaughlin will become the next principal and 20th President of St. Columb’s College in January, it has been confirmed.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mrs. McLaughlin will succeed Finbar Madden on January 1, 2024.

The history teacher is currently vice-principal of the famous Derry college, which includes John Hume, Seamus Heaney and Brian Friel among its illustrious alumni.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Board of Governors is delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin as the next principal of St Columb's College.

Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, who will take over as principal of St. Columb's College in January.Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, who will take over as principal of St. Columb's College in January.
Mrs. Caroline McLaughlin, who will take over as principal of St. Columb's College in January.
Most Popular

“Mrs. McLaughlin will take up her new appointment on January 1, 2024,” the school confirmed on Wednesday.

In a historic first, she will be the first woman to serve as principal of St. Columb’s which will celebrate its 144th anniversary on November 3. She will be only the third lay principal in the school’s history.

“I’d like to offer warm congratulations to Caroline McLaughlin on her appointment as the new principal of St. Columb’s College.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s incredibly significant that she is the first woman to serve as principal of this proud Derry institution and it signifies the journey the college has been on in the past number of years, working to modernise and provide the best experience possible to its students.

Read More
St. Columb’s College inviting applications for a new principal

“Mrs. McLaughlin will take over from outgoing principal Finbar Madden who has done sterling work at the college for over a decade. I’d think to thank him for his efforts and pay tribute to all he has given to the role.

"He departs as principal with the college experiencing sustained success and I’m sure he will remain part of the wider-college family going forward.

“As a former college boy I understand the importance of Mrs. McLaughlin’s appointment and look forward to working with her going forward to support her in the new role and ensure the continued prosperity of this great school which remains a focal part of life in our city for many families."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs. McLaughlin will succeed Belfast-native Mr. Madden – also a history teacher – who has served as principal of St. Columb’s since 2012.

The famous grammar school announced the appointment on Wednesday less than two months after it advertised the position in August.

Lumen Christi inviting applications for a new principal

Related topics:PresidentDerryJohn HumeSeamus Heaney