Delargy calls for St. Brigid’s and Lumen Christi builds to be expedited
Back in 2022 the Department for Education announced St. Brigid's College was to receive £22.7m while Lumen Christi was to get £26.5m under a £794m investment in the schools estate.
However, the St. Brigid’s project was not among schools selected to advance to planning by Education Minister Paul Givan in March.
It was ranked 11th on a shortlist proposed to advance to planning under the original £794m investment announced in 2022.
At Stormont on Tuesday, Mr. Delargy said: “I will speak about the condition of many schools in Derry. I am aware that we have raised the condition of those schools with the Department of Education and the Education Authority (EA) over the past months.
"It is a constant issue of maintenance, because our schools simply cannot get, and are not getting, the capital funding that they require to make sure that they are fit for purpose and safe for pupils.
"The Minister recently made two statements on the issue, one of which was more positive for Derry schools than the other. Essentially, two schools in Derry — Lumen Christi College and St Brigid's College in Carnhill — are on that waiting list, but both will languish, as they have been languishing, on that list.
"We know that change needs to happen for staff and for families, but also, most importantly, for pupils. We are in that situation where change is needed, but it is not happening.”
