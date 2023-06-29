Diagnosed with a brain tumour at 12, hardworking Computer Science student battles health issues to graduate

Lauren Monaghan always took a keen interest in computers and maths.

Her decision to attend Ulster University was inspired by her software development teacher who rated the course, and encouragement from her friends who were already at Magee.

But the road to university wasn’t always smooth.

Magee College Computer Science graduate Lauren Monaghan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was diagnosed with a very rare brain tumour at age 12. Soon after, I went through two surgeries with the second leading to a number of complications and further medical conditions.

"I had to take time out of school to travel to the USA for trials and treatment, as well as to adjust to new medications to keep my body functioning. I still have rough days coping with the complications of my tumour, but I’ve learned to adapt and make the most of the good days.”

Lauren worked with a tutor from home to continue her studies. She was advised by her consultants to leave education after her GCSEs.

“Despite the doctors’ advice, I knew I wanted to keep going – I wanted to do my A-Levels and go onto higher education. The number of complications after the surgery and radiotherapy treatment I had undergone were challenging but I worked hard to catch up with classmates and get the grades I needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren caught up with her classmates with the help of teachers and support staff and was on track to sit her A-Levels when another health issue emerged.

“Me and my family always joke that it wasn’t the very serious brain tumour that held me back a year but an unrelated medical problem that required surgery. No one saw that coming.”

Lauren received treatment, went back to school to sit her A-Levels and was successful in her application to Ulster University in 2019.

She found her lecturers and Student Wellbeing very supportive. Lauren enjoyed campus life. Her mum made the trip a few times a week from Ballymoney to bring her to Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In first year, Lauren joined the ‘Procraftination’ arts and crafts society to meet people and get involved in the social side of university life.

When things moved online, Lauren became chair, hosting Zoom meetings throughout lockdowns.

After completing a placement as a software engineer, Lauren returned to campus for her final year and began thinking about what she wanted to do next.

“I was contacted on LinkedIn to apply for a two-year graduate programme at Citi. It was my very first graduate job interview so I was quite nervous! But I’m delighted to say I was successful with my application and I am due to start my role this September as a graduate software intern.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside of academia, Lauren is involved with various charities:

“I am currently a committee member for Brainwaves NI, a volunteer-led charity which funds research into brain tumours and provides support to brain tumour patients and their families in Northern Ireland.