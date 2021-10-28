Huge amount of Derry schools took part in Maths Week Ireland this year

Rosemount Primary School, Derry pupils Saoirse Schlindwein (10) and her brother Franz (11) with school numeracy co-ordinator Conor Quinn, celebrate Maths Week 2021.

Over 13,000 pupils from 53 schools across County Derry took part in the week-long event which took place October 16-24.

Co-founder of Maths Week Ireland Eoin Gill said, “It was an extraordinary all-island maths festival and the team would like to thank teachers, students, the Department for the Economy and the wider public for getting involved and making it such a success. It’s been yet another challenging year for everyone and we were thrilled to deliver a programme that, whilst it was largely online, it featured a number of live events as well as maths trails in parks and locations across Ireland. It’s clear there is still a huge appetite for teaching and learning in a fun and interactive virtual way.

“Maths Week shows the importance of maths in our daily lives and the role it plays in underpinning so many jobs roles and within the wider economy.”

Kaitlin McDaid, John Doherty, Dean Doherty, Ava McGonagle, who are pupils of Craigtown National School, Carndonagh, Inishowen, enjoying some fun (using dice to generate random numbers, used in equations) for Maths Week 2021 on Five Fingers Strand, near Malin Head, County Donegal. Over 400,000 young people and the public took part in Maths Week 2021 focused on driving home the benefits of maths and all the opportunities it brings for individuals, society and the economy.

Franz Schlindwein is a Derry based maths presenter and he is the founder of the Izak9 maths resource for schools. He broadcast two special online quizzes to over 23,000 pupils across the island of Ireland, while the city’s walls were home to special signage in an effort to make maths fun for everyone.