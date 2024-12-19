Letter: Unwanted consequences of Magee expansion

Dear Editor,

Plans to increase student numbers and courses offered at the Ulster University Magee Campus are widely welcomed, including by residents in the neighbourhood on the campus. Stephen Kelly, chair of the UU Magee Taskforce, called this a milestone day in the development of the city.

Expansion will bring changes. Changes have consequences. Changes - already underway - lead to unwanted consequences for neighbours of the campus.

The two reports from the Task Force lean on commercial interests to handle increased demand for student accommodation. In Belfast, this leads to the building of bespoke accommodation, blocks of multiple hundreds of units.

Dave Duggan

In Derry, it leads to the current blitz of proposals for Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs), often by absentee landlords. Another Holyland is developing right on the doorstep of Magee.

Responding to this blight requires co-ordinated action by the Minister and the Department, Ulster University, councillors and officials of the District Council and the Planning offices in Derry and Belfast (where appeals are held).

The Minister can lead. He can charge the Task Force with addressing this blight. The Minister can work with Planning and Council to cap future HMO development, while supporting the construction of dedicated student accommodation, including on-campus car-parking.

Councillors and officials can work with the Minister on this and shut down existing HMOs that are not licensed. Planning can immediately make the public on-line portal user-friendly. It is not fit for purpose currently.

Ulster University can press the Minister on funding for student accommodation in numbers that align with the 10 000 target set out in the plans.

With these, and other actions, the lived experience of the Magee’s neighbours can be eased of the blight of congestion, over-development and unlicensed building, pressures on access to the doctors’ surgery and the shops and a threat to the neighbourhood bus service.

As the old carol says

Neighbour, what was that sound, I pray? That did awake me as I lay, and to the doorways brought the people?

Let it be the sound of well-housed people on well-ordered streets, beside a well-resourced university, living as good neighbours.

Dave Duggan

Northland Avenue