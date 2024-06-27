Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nestled in the leafy surrounds of Gransha Park is Little Orchids, a unique early years centre described by parents as a ‘lifeline’.

The nursery and learning hub provides therapeutic interventions for children aged two to four who have been assessed as having additional needs.

It is the only provider in the Western Trust geography delivering such a service and has been doing so since 2006.

Emma Savage’s son Theo is three and has autism. He has been attending Little Orchids since September and graduated this month.

From left, parents Emma Savage and Sara Irving, Little Orchids Centre Manager Margaret Kirk, and Little Orchids Key Worker Sarah McCallion.

"We are very lucky that our children have attended here. It's been absolutely amazing,” she says.

Sara Irving’s little boy Odhrán McMullan is the same age as Theo and another graduate of the class of 2024. Odhrán, from Eglinton, is awaiting an Autism Spectrum Disorder assessment and has severe learning difficulties.

“It's a lifeline. It's not just a nursery. It's lifeline,” says Sara.

For children with autism, ASD, delays in social, emotional and speech development, and other additional needs, there is no support available before school age, both mothers say.

Proud mums Emma Savage, from Rosemount, and Sara Irving, from Eglinton, whose little boys Theo and Odhrán, have just graduated from Little Orchids Children's Centre, where they have been attending since September.

"If I take my child anywhere that is not here I'm full of anxiety,” says Emma.

“There is nowhere in the city to take him properly. The sensory rooms are all a joke. They put up a black tent and they call that a sensory room.

"But here I'm completely relaxed. I know my child's in good hands. He loves it.”

This chimes with Sara: “It's not one size fits all. They tailor their approach to each child's unique needs.”

Both mothers have witnessed their sons thrive at the children’s centre in Woodlea House.

"Odhrán’s a different wee boy. He has come on leaps and bounds. There is nowhere else like Little Orchids for two to four year olds. That's why this would benefit so much from an extension so that more children can avail of the service.”

Emma says the attention to detail shown by staff is second-to-none.

“From the way my wee boy has progressed from being completely non-verbal to now being able to talk and make his needs known, the change in him is unbelievable. That's all down to the staff. He has his own key worker, who had one-to-one with him. Little Orchids went above and beyond.

"Every day they would send home a wee book with a list of things that he did that day, celebrating his wee achievements.”

Theo’s key worker is Sarah McCallion.

"It's lovely developing a bond with them. We are all heartbroken that they are leaving,” says Sarah.

Odhrán and Theo are among 32 children who have been attending the centre for two hour sessions, two days per week. Sessions are carefully curated to ensure the sensory and emotional needs of the children are properly met.

“The way they have it set up is brilliant. It's very routine-based,” says Sara.

Emma agrees: “It's a very structured day, very visual.”

Key worker Sarah explains: "Our routine stays very constant for the children. We use sand timers and visuals to prepare them for transitions. We use a lot of visual cues throughout our daily routine to help the children.”

The staff take observations of the children’s progress and provide reports at the end of term. This is greatly appreciated.

"It's beautiful,” says Sara.

"If Theo was in a different creche or nursery he wouldn't be able to come back and say, ‘Mammy I did this or I did that today’. So to have this is just amazing,” adds Emma.

Desa Watson is the Little Orchids Administration and Finance Manager. Most of its funding comes from the Western Trust and The Pathway Fund.

However, a range of other funders contribute as well while the learning centre is reliant on donations.

"We apply for funding but recently that's been getting harder and harder.

"They were going to do away with Pathway funding but everybody campaigned and it was reinstated.

"But we are still making application after application. We try to do wee fundraisers, wee draws and things like that. We have to make up a lot of the funding ourselves. It's the same every year. There is no surplus of funding left over,” she says.

The centre can’t expand beyond its current headcount due to budget constraints.

"We are at full capacity,” says Desa. “We can't take any more children. We are doing two sessions a day and are splitting them up so we can bring in 32 children because we can only have eight in a session because of their needs. So without a bigger room or more staff we can’t take anymore.”

Centre Manager Margaret Kirk says: “We would love to be able to help more children but at the minute we can only have 32. I would love another room where you could offer more sessions to each child throughout the week which would be even better.”

Mum Sara insists the centre deserves more financial support.

“It's a disgrace they are not getting more funding because there is a Special Education Needs (SEN) crisis. It is a crisis.”

Emma is full of praise for the staff.

"The staff do everything they can to accommodate the needs and get the children in. It's a support system too here.”

Sara agrees: “It's an invaluable resource for the community. It really is. For children like ours early intervention is key and that's what Little Orchids offers. And they aren't getting the credit they deserve.”

For the 12 staff who work there it is a vocation.

Margaret says managing Little Orchids has been among the most rewarding work of her entire career.

“I worked in childcare for over 26 years and I've never been happier in my job. It's tough but those children are unreal.