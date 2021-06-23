Local teachers recognised for their commitment to changing lives
Two Derry teachers have been honoured with a Pearson National Teaching Silver Award for their commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.
Marie Lindsay the former principal of St Mary’s College, has won the award for Lifetime Achievement.
Marie, who retired from the Northland Road school earlier this year, devoted her 35 year career to inspiring generations of young women in the city and beyond.
Michael Allen, the principal of Lisneal College, has been received the award for Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School for his constant commitment, leadership and inspiration since his appointment in 2015.
Other local winners include Aine Mellon, from St Patrick’s & St Brigid’s College, Claudy, who has won an award for Excellence in Special Needs Education and Ruth Riley, from Ballykelly Primary School, for Teaching Assistant of the Year.
The winners have now been shortlisted to win a Gold Award in their category, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC later this year.
The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam, to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with.
The Silver Award winners are being honoured as part of the wider celebrations for ‘Thank a Teacher Day’, a national campaign to honour and recognise school staff for their incredible work.
Sir Michael Morpurgo, celebrated author and former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “Thank a Teacher Day gives us all a chance - children, families, all of us - to pay tribute to those wonderful educators who change more lives than they will ever know. Today we say thank you to the teachers who have helped our young people navigate these most difficult of times, and who will continue to inspire countless young minds over the coming years.” Sharon Hague, Senior Vice President of Schools at Pearson UK, said: “After a year like no other we want to take today to say thank you to all the incredible school staff who have kept children and young people learning despite unprecedented challenges. We hope the celebrations today show how much you are appreciated, and that your hard work has not gone unnoticed nor unrecognised.”