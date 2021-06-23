Local teachers recognised for their commitment to changing lives

MARIE HONOURED. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney making a presentation to Marie Lindsay, former Principal, St. Maryâ€TMs College, Derry, on the occasion of her retirement and recognition of her contribution and commitment to education. Included is Marieâ€TMs husband Collie. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Marie Lindsay the former principal of St Mary’s College, has won the award for Lifetime Achievement.

Marie, who retired from the Northland Road school earlier this year, devoted her 35 year career to inspiring generations of young women in the city and beyond.

Michael Allen, the principal of Lisneal College, has been received the award for Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School for his constant commitment, leadership and inspiration since his appointment in 2015.

Mr. Michael Allen, Principal, Lisneal College.

Other local winners include Aine Mellon, from St Patrick’s & St Brigid’s College, Claudy, who has won an award for Excellence in Special Needs Education and Ruth Riley, from Ballykelly Primary School, for Teaching Assistant of the Year.

The winners have now been shortlisted to win a Gold Award in their category, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC later this year.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam, to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with.

The Silver Award winners are being honoured as part of the wider celebrations for ‘Thank a Teacher Day’, a national campaign to honour and recognise school staff for their incredible work.