Mark Carruthers appointed visiting professor of media at Ulster University

Ulster University has announced that it has appointed BBC broadcaster, Mark Carruthers as a visiting professor of media.

The Derry-born journalist who grew up in Limavady is currently the presenter of The View and Sunday Politics on BBC One NI and the politics podcast, Red Lines.

He said: “I’m delighted to be appointed to Visiting Professor at Ulster University - with which I have enjoyed a long-standing connection - I consider it a great honour.

"What I’m really looking forward to is supporting the next generation of Northern Irish journalistic and media talent in a very practical way. I’m hoping to offer them hands on experience of front-line reporting – the TV studio on the Coleraine campus is the perfect environment to help them hone their craft, whether that’s in front of or behind the cameras or podcast mics.

Mark Carruthers hosting his Red Lines podcast on the lawn at Ulster University's Magee College with local councillors Ryan McCready, Lilian Seenoi-Barr and Shaun Harkin.

“I’m pretty sure that I’m going to learn from the students, just as much as I can share with them and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

His association to Ulster University goes back decades and in fact he is not the first of his family to take up a role on the Coleraine campus.

Two of his uncles worked there over many years: one in admissions and one in the physics department – he recalls spending many happy times on campus with them.

Mark is known for his keen interest in theatre and could often be found performing in the Riverside Theatre, memorably alongside former Chancellor of Ulster University, James Nesbitt in a production of Oliver!

University Provost, Ulster University, Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan said: “We’re very excited that Mark is joining the Ulster University community in a more formal capacity, having worked with us to host major events such as our Tourism Summit and recent US Trade Delegation visit this year.

"Mark has so much to offer our students - his unique and incredible front line media experience will really supercharge the learning experience for those on journalism and media programmes.

"Our students will no doubt be inspired by Mark as he generously shares his perspectives, industry insights and knowledge from an incredible 35-year career spanning the Troubles, the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and all major political milestones in between and in the years since.”