Ulster University named one of the top 30 universities for the first time

The university has climbed 10 places to 28th position and entered the top quartile of universities in the UK.

The Guardian’s University Guide ranks institutions by looking at measures from across the student journey, such as spending, student satisfaction, and career prospects.

In the 2024 institutional table, UU is joint second for ‘Value Added’, a score that compares degree results with entry qualifications.

Magee College

Ulster University is considered first across the UK for Nutrition and Food Sciences, and second for Biomedical Sciences, Hospitality, Events Management and Tourism, Pharmacy and Pharmacology courses.

The university is also in the top 10 for Architecture, Psychology, Anatomy and Physiology.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University said: “Ulster University is delighted to be named among the top 30 UK universities in The Guardian University Guide for the first time, building on our success last year and climbing a further 10 places in just 12 months.”

Prof. Bartholomew said league tables are not something the university pays particular attention to.

“When it comes to rankings, we genuinely, and quite proactively, don’t pursue league table results. We simply try to understand how well we do things (or not) and then try to invest time, effort and money in ways that make things better.

“Our significant progress here emerges from trying to do the right things - together.

“Enhancement starts with valuing people, looking behind the numbers and ensuring that leaders are assets for the staff they lead – by putting themselves at their reports’ disposal to unlock change.

“Having said that - we’ll take the result! It emerges from our culture, and is a recognition of the effectiveness, diligence, and passion of our staff.

“I offer my thanks to my colleagues across the whole University - not for this result per se, but for the work they do every day.