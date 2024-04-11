More capital funding provided to Ulster University for Coleraine than Magee College in ten years

More conventional capital grant funding was provided to Ulster University for the development of infrastructure projects at its Coleraine campus than at Magee over the past ten years, the Economy Minister has confirmed.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Apr 2024, 17:08 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 17:09 BST
Magee College accounted for £18,243,000 in allocations from the Department for the Economy and the former Department for Employment and Learning between 2013/14 and 2022/23. Coleraine, by contrast, accounted for £18,909,000.

More conventional capital grant funding was provided to Belfast than either of the North West campuses at £26,759,000. Belfast also benefitted from Financial Transactions Capital loan funding of £174,300,000 over the ten year period on top of the capital grant funding.

Ulster University was also granted convention capital grant funding of £35,000,000 for conventional cross-campus capital investment.

Magee CollegeMagee College
Total capital grant funding thus stood at £99.2m across Belfast (£26.7m), Coleraine (£18.9m) and Magee (£18.2m).

The minister released the information in response to an Assembly Question from Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

Mr. Murphy provided a breakdown of the capital allocations by campus and project as follows:

Magee College: Development at Magee – Teaching Block (£10,125,000); Spatial Computing and Neurotechnology Innovation Hub (£266,000); Magee Campus, Nursing & Paramedics Skill Space (£218,000); School of Health Sciences (£4,184,000); Graduate Entry Medical School (£3,009,000); and Research Capital - Robotics (£441,000). Total: (£18,243,000).

Belfast: Greater Belfast Development (£25,000,000); Connected Health Living Laboratory (£143,000); Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope (£270,000); Integrated Diagnostics Laboratory (£339,000); Ulster Virtual Production Studio (£537,000); HE Research Capital – Sport Lab (£353,000); and HE Research Capital - Digital Twin for Healthcare Hub (£117,000). Total: (£26,759,000).

Coleraine: Coleraine Sports Facilities (£4,522,000); Coleraine Campus Rationalisation Phases 1&2 (£7,311,000); Coleraine Campus Rationalisation Phase 3 (£6,075,000); Psychological Science Laboratory Equipment (£116,000); EMPOWER - Essential capacity revitalisation of BMSRI Mass Spectrometry Centre (£637,000); and Research Capital - Market Intelligence Lab (£248,000). Total: (£18,909,000).

Ulster University cross-campus: RFID Implementation at all Campus Libraries (£325,000); Telephony System Upgrade (£15,000); Estates Refurbishment Project - Phase 1 (£6,507,000); Estates Refurbishment Project - Phase 2 (£13,679,000); Estates refurbishment 20-21 (£2,712,000); UU Timetabling & Space Utiliisation (£466,000); UU Student Recruitment System (£466,000); UU Student Recruitment System (£378,000); UU Digitisation project (£1,759,000); Estates refurbishment 21-22 (£2,070,000); Data Centre & Disaster Recovery Construction project (£1,548,000); Research Grants System (£434,000); Inshore Survey Vessel (£159,000); Mass Spectrometry Imaging Equipment (£126,000); UU Cyber Security (£2,678,000); and Minor Work (£2,451,000). Total: (£35,303,000).

