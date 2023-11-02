Nigerian national Chukwuka ‘Frank’ Nwanonenyi receives NWRC’s first Asylum Seeker Scholarship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chukwuka ‘Frank’ Nwanonenyi is the first ever recipient of the NWRC Asylum Seeker Scholarship and has just begun studying on the Access Adult Learning Diploma in Health and Welfare at Strand Road.

Frank, who has lived in Derry for ten months, was thrilled to learn his application had been successful. He revealed how he was inspired to pursue a career in the health sector by sickle cell anaemia, an illness he has lived with all his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People with sickle cell disease produce unusually shaped red blood cells that can cause problems because they do not live as long as healthy blood cells and can block blood vessels. It is a serious and lifelong health condition although treatment can help manage many of the symptoms.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Nwanonenyi is the first ever recipient of the NWRC Asylum Seeker Scholarship. He says a lifelong battle with sickle cell anaemia has inspired him to pursue a career in healthcare.

The 35-year-old said: “You could live until you are 15, you could live until you are 25, you just don’t know. I am very lucky in that I have gone beyond that and as a survivor I want to work with people who have the same or a similar condition.

“I would love to pursue a career in nursing or any other medical discipline and hopefully this scholarship will open the door to university for me.”

Frank left his native Nigeria in June 2022. He travelled to Dublin before arriving in Derry in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost immediately he was pointed in the direction of the North West Migrants Forum which helped him find his feet.

Fiona Hamilton of North West Regional College with scholarship recipient Chukwuka ‘Frank’ Nwanonenyi, Director of the North West Regional College Lilian Seenoi Barr and NWRC staff members Michelle Breslin and Bronagh Fikri.

“When I first went to the NWRC they told me I would have to be tested on my English proficiency. Being from an English speaking country, it wasn’t too difficult and I passed my level two Essential Skills.

“It has been a busy time since arriving here and I never thought for one minute I would be awarded a scholarship. Now I have and I am very excited to be starting college and pursuing my dream.”

The scholarship is the result of a collaboration between NWMF and NWRC, which this week landed NWMF the title of Charity Partner of the Year at the ‘Good for Me, Good for FE’ awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NWRC Head of Client Services Gillian Moss said: “We are delighted to announce NWRC’s first Asylum Seeker Scholarship which supports the studies of an asylum seeker through NWMF with the right to study as part of their immigration status.

“We look forward to supporting Frank in our inclusive learning environment which supports learners from a range of backgrounds and experiences.”

NWMF Director Lilian Seenoi Barr said: “Frank has been a valued member of the NWMF since coming to Derry.

“We knew how passionate he was about studying and we were delighted to be able to help with his application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For him to be successful in securing a place on the course, it gives us a huge sense of pride and we look forward to seeing him progress and hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, become a healthcare professional.