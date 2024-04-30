Planning for Ardnashee second campus to begin immediately, says Paul Givan

Planning for a second campus for Ardnashee School and College will begin immediately, Education Minister Paul Givan announced on Tuesday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Apr 2024, 17:24 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 17:25 BST
The Derry school project was announced among a wide-ranging programme of significant and sustained capital investment for the development of school facilities to support children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) across the North.

Speaking in the Assembly, Mr. Givan said: “I am delighted to announce that planning of new-build schools for Sperrinview and Knockevin will begin immediately, as will the much-needed second campus for Ardnashee School and College.

"In addition, projections indicate that there may be a need for up to eight entirely new special schools across Northern Ireland over the next decade.

Education Minister Paul GivanEducation Minister Paul Givan
Education Minister Paul Givan

"Capital planning will also commence for other new special schools over coming months. A new special school in Belfast that will provide 275 additional places for children aged three to 19 has already been agreed, and capital planning work is well under way. A further special school in east Belfast will be taken forward.”

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson welcomed the announcement.

“This is a positive announcement from the Education Minister which will provide first class facilities to support more children and young people with special educational needs in Derry.

“Our children with additional needs deserve to have access to the very best facilities that will help them achieve their full potential in life.

“I am committed to working with all parties to deliver the much-needed transformation of the special educational needs system.

“This includes ensuring every child with special educational needs has a school place in time for September,” she said.

