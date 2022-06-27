Schoolkids to discuss shared island ideas at Derry event

It is the eleventh event in the Shared Island Dialogue series that was launched by the Taoiseach in October 2020.

It aims to foster constructive and inclusive civic dialogue with all communities and traditions on a shared future on the island, underpinned by the Good Friday Agreement.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will deliver an online opening address to participants.

St Columb’s Hall. DER2126GS - 031

A panel discussion on “Cultural identities on a shared island - can we move from acceptance to celebration?” will hear young people’s views on the challenges facing cultural diversity on the island, on the role, if any, that politics plays in how cultural diversity is considered, and also exploring what a celebration of cultural diversity on a shared island might look like.