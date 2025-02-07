Tooban school goes 'Platinum' for its commitment to maths initiative

Staff and students from St. Mura’s NS, Tooban were honoured and delighted to receive recognition for their ongoing work and promotion of the ‘Have You Got Maths Eyes’ initiative.

Creator of the concept, Doctor Terry Maguire was accompanied by her colleague and member of the Maths Week Ireland team, Mr. Ciaran O’Sullivan in a visit to Tooban on Wednesday, February 5. The purpose of the visit was to celebrate the school's commitment to promoting Maths Eyes as a tool for fostering positive dispositions towards the subject as well as develop pupil’s understanding of the abundance of maths in their daily lives.

St. Mura’s have held an internal ‘Have You Got Maths Eyes’ competition since 2019 and have had nine children shortlisted or named overall winners in the national competition to date. A presentation was made to the school which gave them the unique and prestigious honour of becoming the first school in Ireland to be awarded ‘Platinum’ status, a prize given as a result of sustained commitment over three or more years.

Both visitors commended the school for the endeavours and thanked them for showcasing a perfect example how a whole community can embrace the project Mr Rory Grant, teacher in St Mura’s NS, was also recognised for his outstanding work in promoting mathematical thinking in the school.

Representatives of 'Have you Got Maths Eyes' present the platinum award to pupils of St. Mura's NS, Tooban and teacher Mr. Rory Grant.

Mr Grant was presented with a special certificate from the visitors in acknowledgment of his work in encouraging participation in the annual Maths Eyes competition.

Through Mr Grant’s dedication, the competition has grown in popularity at St Mura’s NS, inspiring the children and their families to engage with maths in a new and exciting ways.