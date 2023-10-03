Tributes to Sean O’Kane as new £500k 4G pitch named in his honour launched at St. Joseph’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With an investment totalling in excess of £500,000, the new state-of-the-art football facility will enable students and the local football community to get more from the game they love.

In attendance at Saturday’s official opening as well as the Mayor, Patricia Logue, Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins, were members of the O’Kane family, school Principal Ciara Deane and Vice Principals, Paul Kealey and Fiona Harrigan-Stewart, Derry City players, representatives from local junior clubs and the Manchester United Foundation.

Sean O’Kane passed away in January 2022 following a brave battle against illness but such was his impact on life at the Creggan school that his influence is still keenly felt by pupils and staff today.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue and Derry City FC manager Ruaidhrí Higgins pictured opening the new St. Joseph's Boys School 4G pitch on Saturday morning last, before the start of the Annual Sean O'Kane Memorial Cup. The new pitch is named in memory of the former teacher who passed away two years ago. Included in photo are Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal, Paul Kealey and Fiona Harrigan-Stewart, Vice Principals, Emmett McGinty, Teacher/Organiser, members of the O'Kane family, Derry City FC representatives, players from junior football clubs in the area and Stephen Parkhouse, Manchester United Foundation. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Sean coached many successful school football teams in his time and the esteem in which he is still held was evident in the numbers who turn out for this now annual event in his memory.

A fitting tribute to the much-loved English teacher was the massive attendance at this year’s event which saw over 32 under age teams representing boys and girls from clubs across the city and district take part.

Speaking after the opening and another successful tournament, St. Joseph’s School principal, Mrs. Ciara Deane, said she was delighted to have the new pitch opened on time for Sean’s annual tournament.

"Sean was a very important member of the school teaching staff and someone who we all miss sorely here at St. Joseph’s. It was great to get the pitch opened on the first morning of this year’s competition, something Sean would have been very proud of.

The late Sean O'Kane.

"A massive thank you to everyone who attended not just the opening but another successful ‘Sean O’Kane Memorial Cup’ tournament at the school. And, least I forget, the sterling work of our teaching staff and pupils for pulling off another very successful event.”

Also welcoming the opening of the new facility, the Mayor Patricia Logue added her congratulations to everyone involved.

"I was delighted and honoured to be asked to unveil the plaque at St. Joseph’s Boys School on Saturday morning along with Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins.

“This state-of-the-art pitch and facilities will make a massive impact for sport, health and wellbeing in the Creggan area and I’m very proud to have played a small part in today’s opening.”

It’s hoped the football hub will be a focal point for the local community and sporting organisations, while providing wide-ranging benefits and a lasting impact. This is seen as a massive investment in a deprived area as well as a legacy for the school.

Summing up Saturday’s launch and another successful tournament, Mrs. Deane added: “We have a strong sporting tradition here in St. Joseph’s Boys School.