Ulster University buys Foyle House for nurse testing freeing space for student population growth

The Ulster University School of Nursing and Paramedic Science hosts and operates a vital Nursing Midwifery Council (NMC) Competence Test Centre (CTC) in Derry.

Due to growing demand it will move to a new site at Foyle House following its purchase by the University.

The new site will enable the University to welcome over 8,000 internationally-educated nursing and midwifery candidates per year from around the world.

Ulster University has purchased the Foyle House site for the administration of nurse testing at Magee.

The development of the site has commenced and it is expected to be fully operational by late Spring/early Summer 2024.

Meanwhile the space previously occupied by the CTC on the campus in Derry will be used to support further growth in the student population.

Andrea Sutcliffe, NMC Chief Executive and Registrar, said: "Internationally educated professionals, and those returning to practice, make an important and valuable contribution to our nation’s health and wellbeing.

"Since opening its test site in 2017, Ulster University has played a vital role in welcoming these skilled and knowledgeable professionals from all over the world.

School of Nursing and NMC Competence Test Centre. (Photo: Nigel McDowell / Ulster University)

"Its expansion will ensure that rising numbers of international and returning professionals are able to join our register safely and quickly. This is good news for their future colleagues and for people who use health and care services across Northern Ireland.”

Professor Carol Curran, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences at Ulster University commented: “This significant development signifies our continued commitment to the Derry~Londonderry campus and our ambitions for momentum in development here.

"This allows us to expand our campus footprint into a neighbouring site and importantly, benefits the local economy in the North West by boosting international travel to Derry~Londonderry with associated bed nights in local hotels.”

