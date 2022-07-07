10 of the best dog walking spots in Derry

There’s so many lovely walking spots in Derry that are perfect for pooches. Be careful not to walk the dog when it’s very warm out, provide plenty of water and always pick up after your dog.
1. DER - OUT & ABOUT BAY ROAD
The Houston family getting some outdoor exercise in the Bay Road Park. The Bay Road Park is great for families and dogs as there is plenty of space to run and explore. DER2105GS – 031
2.
Enagh Lough on the outskirts of the city is great for four legged friends who enjoy getting their paws wet. Take a walk around the lake if you feel like an adventure.
3. DER - LOCALS OUT & ABOUT
Locals enjoy a stroll in a picturesque St Columb’s Park, which is perfect for dogs and humans alike with plenty of great smells and sounds to investigate. DER2120GS – 010
4.
Brooke Park has a web of different paths and spots to explore in and even has a fish pond for nosy pups.