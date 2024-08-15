260 doctors-in-training welcomed to hospitals across the Western Trust
Medical graduates enter the medical workforce as ‘junior doctors’ on a two year work based training programme known as the ‘foundation programme’.
This is the first level of clinical training for qualified doctors that bridges the gap between medical school and specialty training.
Western Trust Medical Director Dr. Brendan Lavery said: “It’s wonderful to welcome our new cohort of junior doctors across the Trust. Our hospitals will benefit greatly from their skill and medical expertise, particularly on the frontline, managing patients 24/7.
“All of our multi-professional clinical staff and Education Team at ‘MedEdWest’ are incredibly supportive and ready to help and guide this next generation of doctors.
"We have a number of specialities across our hospitals sites offering a wealth of clinical experience on medical and surgical wards, which allow doctors in training to get the most out of their clinical placement rotations.
“We value the contribution of doctors and I hope that their time here will be useful and enjoyable as they start the next stage of their medical careers.”
Sinead Doherty, Head of Medical and Dental Education/Training (MedEdWest) said: “We are delighted to welcome our new doctors to the Trust. MedEdWest has excellent well-established education, training, supervision and support systems in place.
"We wish all our new doctors every success as they progress their medical careers with us. We will continue to evolve and adapt education and training to the changing needs of our service users and continually build on our theme ‘The West is Best’.”
