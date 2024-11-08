40% year-on-year increase in children waiting over nine weeks for mental health assessments

There has been 40 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of children and young people waiting longer than nine weeks for a mental health assessment in the Western Trust.

At the end of September 299 children and young people were waiting over nine weeks for an assessment locally; that’s up by 85 (40 per cent) from 214 this time last year.

The figures were revealed on Thursday as the Department of Health (DoH) published its quarterly Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) waiting time statistics.

The Western Trust had the highest numbers of children and young people waiting for a mental health assessment at the end of September (415).

That’s up by 84 (25 per cent) from 331 at the end of September 2023.

The Department of Health (DoH) published the quarterly CAMHS waiting time statistics for the North on Wednesday.

Notwithstanding the year-on-year increase in presentations locally the bulletin showed that the Western Trust, Southern Trust and Northern Trust all had lower total numbers waiting for a CAMHS appointment compared with the previous quarter (end of June 2024).

Of those on a waiting list in Southern Trust, none had waited nine weeks or longer, compared with 299 in the Western HSC Trust and 170 in the Northern Trust.

DoH pointed out that Belfast Trust waiting times for June and September 2024 are not currently available due to the roll-out of Encompass and are therefore excluded for these quarters. Belfast Trust CAMHS figures include the South Eastern Trust.