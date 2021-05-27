Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy down to just 0.60%; no Derry SARS-CoV-2 admissions in over a week

There have been no new SARS-CoV-2 admission at Altnagelvin since last Wednesday - over a week ago.

At midnight on Wednesday just seven people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals. This week the midnight tally has fallen to its lowest point since September 19 last.

Altnagelvin Hospital

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven of 11 ICU beds (63.64%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and four (36.36%) were free.

Five ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy just 0.60% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 94.05% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 3.57% capacity left in the hospital system; 1.79% were ‘awaiting admission.’