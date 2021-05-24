COVID-19 rate falls in BT48 and BT47 areas of Derry while Castlederg has had no cases in a week
The seven-day COVID-19 rate in the BT48 and BT47 postcode areas of Derry has fallen while there have been no reported SARS-CoV-2 cases in a week in Castlederg, according to the latest geographical breakdown.
Between May 17 and May 23 there were 65 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 106.8, a decrease from the figure of 121.6 per 100,000 for the May 10 and May 16 period that was registered last week.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 42 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 67.9, also down from the figure of 72.7 this time last week.
In Strabane (BT82) there were six cases giving a prevalence rate of 22.3 cases per 100,000, a large decrease from 104.1 last week.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were no COVID-19 cases over the week giving a rate per 100,000 of zero cases per 100,000, down from 50.7 cases per 100,000 last Monday.
The BT48 postcode area on the westbank of the Foyle still has the third highest prevalence rate for COVID-19 in the north.
The only areas with higher rates are BT93 - Fermanagh west of Enniskillen and Irvinestown (256.6 per 100,000) and BT71 - East Tyrone from Stewartstown to the Moy including Dungannon (107.8).