Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy falls to 0.9%; no admissions in a week; Western Trust midnight SARS-CoV-2 inpatient total down to 7
COVID-19 bed occupancy at Altnagelvin has fallen to 0.90 per cent, there have been no SARS-CoV-2 admissions to the Derry hospital in a week, and the total number of inpatients in Western Trust hospitals at midnight was just seven - the lowest tally since September 19.
There have been no new SARS-CoV-2 admission at Altnagelvin since last Wednesday - a week ago.
At midnight on Tuesday just seven people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals. The last time it was lower was on September 19 last year.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; six of ten ICU beds (60%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and four (40%) were free.
Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0.90% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 93.71% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 0.60% capacity left in the hospital system; 4.79% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane. The last death here occurred on April 21. In total 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.