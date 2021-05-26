Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy falls to 0.9%; no admissions in a week; Western Trust midnight SARS-CoV-2 inpatient total down to 7

There have been no new SARS-CoV-2 admission at Altnagelvin since last Wednesday - a week ago.

At midnight on Tuesday just seven people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals. The last time it was lower was on September 19 last year.

A chart tracking total midnight COVID-19 patients in Western Trust hospitals since last September.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; six of ten ICU beds (60%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and four (40%) were free.

Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0.90% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 93.71% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 0.60% capacity left in the hospital system; 4.79% were ‘awaiting admission.’