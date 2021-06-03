Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy remains low at 0.89%
COVID-19 bed occupancy at Altnagelvin has risen slightly but remains very low at just 0.80 per cent and, according to Department of Health data, no-one has been admitted to the hospital with SARS-CoV-2 in over a week.
Information released by the Department of Health this afternoon shows that there have been no new admissions to Altnagelvin in over a week.
This week, for the first time, in many months, the DoH data showed total COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin had fallen to zero.
According to updated figures released today at midnight on Wednesday eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; nine of nine ICU beds (100%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and none were free.
Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0.89% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 93.20% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 1.18% over capacity; 5.92% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane. The last death here occurred on April 21. The Department of Health figures show 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.