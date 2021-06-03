Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy remains low at 0.89%

Information released by the Department of Health this afternoon shows that there have been no new admissions to Altnagelvin in over a week.

This week, for the first time, in many months, the DoH data showed total COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin had fallen to zero.

According to updated figures released today at midnight on Wednesday eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; nine of nine ICU beds (100%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and none were free.

Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0.89% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 93.20% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 1.18% over capacity; 5.92% were ‘awaiting admission.’