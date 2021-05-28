Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy remains low at just 0.90%

Newly updated information released by the Department of Health on Friday shows that the woman was admitted to the Derry hospital on May 25. It was the first such admission locally since May 19.

At midnight on Thursday eight people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eight of 10 ICU beds (80%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two (20%) were free.

Seven ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy just 0.90% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 92.54% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 2.69% capacity left in the hospital system; 3.88% were ‘awaiting admission.’