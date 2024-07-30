Altnagelvin doctor provides his expert advice on preventative measures against skin cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Altnagelvin doctor has urged the public to protect themselves against harmful UV exposure, as cases of skin cancer rise.

Dr Ian Donnell, GP registrar working in the Dermatology Department in the Western Health and Social Care Trust is providing his expert advice on preventative measures against skin cancer, which is Northern Ireland’s most common cancer,.

Roughly 11 new cases are diagnosed here each day and in the UK, 1 in 4 men and 1 in 5 women will develop a form of skin cancer at least once in their lifetime.

The incidence of the most aggressive form of skin cancer, malignant melanoma, is expected to rise by 28% by 2040.

Dr Donnell explained: “While we do not enjoy the sunny climate of countries worst affected by skin cancers, such as Australia, where almost one-in-three will have a skin cancer in their lifetime, day-to-day UV exposure, which penetrates clouds and glass along with the predominant skin types in Northern Ireland combine to give a still very significant risk.

“The risk is higher again in people who use sunbeds, the first use of a sun bed under the age of 35 increases the lifetime risk of skin cancer by three quarters. The UV light emitted by tanning devices damages the DNA in skin cells which can lead to the formation of cancerous cells. This is why the International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies the UV light from tanning beds alongside Asbestos and Tobacco in the highest form of cancer-causing agents.”

Dr O’Donnell continued: “Fortunately, 85% of melanomas are avoidable by limiting our exposure to UV. This is best done by protecting yourself from sunlight, particularly during the summer.

“There are many practical ways of doing this, such as seeking shade during the part of the day when the sun is strongest, 1000hrs to 1600hrs, wearing clothes which cover your arms, legs and back of your neck and wearing a hat to protect your face and scalp.

“Undoubtedly the bedrock of skin cancer prevention is daily, year-round use of a sun protection factor (SPF). Despite these products being available for many years the way in which they work is not well known. Two types of UV radiation from the sun reach earth: UVA and UVB. UVB is the most likely to cause skin cancer.

“The number which follows ‘SPF’ such as ‘SPF 50’ or ‘SPF30’ represents the amount of protection given from UVB rays either by reflecting or absorbing the rays. An SPF 15 blocks 93% of UVB rays, whereas an SPF 50 blocks 99%. However, it is primarily the duration of protection which sets these ratings apart.

"Obviously, depending on the fairness of our skin, some people will burn quicker than others. SPF 50 will provide 50 times longer protection than the skin’s ability to protect itself. For example, if you are someone whose skin burns after 10 minutes in the sun, wearing an SPF 50 will protect you for 500 minutes, SPF 30 for 300 minutes and so on.

“UVA can also cause skin cancer and is responsible for ageing and to protect yourself from it you should ensure the product you use is ‘UVA+UVB’ or ‘broad spectrum.”