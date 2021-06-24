Altnagelvin has 4.05% capacity left in system - 14 times the total COVID-19 occupancy

Altnagelvin now has 4.05 per cent capacity left in the hospital system - 14 times the total COVID-19 occupancy at the local facility.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 3:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th June 2021, 3:40 pm

At midnight on Wednesday seven people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

COVID-19 rate doubles in BT48 and trebles in BT47 in Derry

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven of nine ICU beds (77.78%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two (22.22%) were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0.29% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 93.35% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 4.05% capacity left in the system; 2.31% were ‘awaiting admission.’

Derry COVID-19 positivity jumps to 10.5%

There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.

AltnagelvinCovid-19ICUWestern Trust