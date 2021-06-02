Altnagelvin no longer has any COVID-19 patients; SARS-CoV-19 occupancy now at 0%

Information released by the Department of Health this afternoon shows that there have been no new admissions to Altnagelvin since May 25 - a week ago, and that COVID-19 bed occupancy is now at 0 per cent.

At midnight on Tuesday seven people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eight of nine ICU beds (88.89%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one was free (11.11%).

Seven ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 90.14% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 2.90% capacity left in the hospital system; 6.96% were ‘awaiting admission.’

A chart showing there are no COVID-19 occupied beds at Altnagelvin.