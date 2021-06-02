Altnagelvin no longer has any COVID-19 patients; SARS-CoV-19 occupancy now at 0%
There are no longer any COVID-19 patients being treated at Altnagelvin, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Information released by the Department of Health this afternoon shows that there have been no new admissions to Altnagelvin since May 25 - a week ago, and that COVID-19 bed occupancy is now at 0 per cent.
At midnight on Tuesday seven people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eight of nine ICU beds (88.89%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one was free (11.11%).
Seven ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 90.14% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 2.90% capacity left in the hospital system; 6.96% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane. The last death here occurred on April 21. The Department of Health figures show 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.