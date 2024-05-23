Cases of cancer diagnosed in Western Trust rose by 5.7 per cent to 1,755

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The number of cases of cancer diagnosed in the Western Trust rose by 5.7 per cent from 1,661 per year in 2018/2019 to 1,755 in 2021.

New figures from the Queen’s University NI Cancer Registry (NICR) show the Western Trust recorded the biggest increase in cancer diagnoses of any health authority over the period.

The registry analysed cancer cases diagnosed over the months April to December during the years 2018 to 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Researchers found there was a 13.5 per cent decrease in diagnoses from 1,661 per year in 2018/2019 to 1,437 in 2020 in the Western Trust.

The number of cases of cancer diagnosed among in the Western Trust rose by 5.7 per cent from 1,661 per year in 2018/2019 to 1,755 in 2021.

But the number of cases rose sharply again - by 22 per cent - from 1,437 cases in 2020 to 1,755 cases in 2021. This resulted in a 5.7 per cent increase over the 2018/19 to 2021 period.

The Western Trust was one of only two health authorities where cases increased. The other was the Southern Trust (2.2 per cent).

The Western Trust still accounted for the lowest percentage of cases in the North with 16.4 per cent (1,755 cases out of 10,706) in 2021. However, the percentage share has risen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, in 2018/19 the Western Trust accounted for 15.3 per cent of all cases in the North (1,661 cases out of 10,881).

The registry provided a breakdown of cases of cancer, excluding non-melanoma skin cancer, that were diagnosed in 2017-2021 by Health and Social Care Trust.