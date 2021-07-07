Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy at 3.23% with 16 coronavirus inpatients across the Western Trust

COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin has risen to 3.23% while at midnight on Tuesday there were sixteen coronavirus inpatients across the Western Trust.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:12 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:20 pm

Five people have been admitted to Altnagelvin with the illness over the past five days.

A man in his fifties and a woman in her forties were admitted to the Derry hospital on Friday, a man in his 70s was taken in on Sunday, a woman in her forties was admitted on Monday and yesterday a woman in her fifties was admitted.

At midnight on Tuesday 16 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eight of ten ICU beds (80%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two beds (20%) were free.

Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 3.23% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 88.86% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 4.11% capacity left in the hospital system; 3.81% were ‘awaiting admission.’

There have been no more deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.

