Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy at 3.23% with 16 coronavirus inpatients across the Western Trust

Five people have been admitted to Altnagelvin with the illness over the past five days.

A man in his fifties and a woman in her forties were admitted to the Derry hospital on Friday, a man in his 70s was taken in on Sunday, a woman in her forties was admitted on Monday and yesterday a woman in her fifties was admitted.

At midnight on Tuesday 16 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eight of ten ICU beds (80%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two beds (20%) were free.

Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 3.23% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 88.86% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 4.11% capacity left in the hospital system; 3.81% were ‘awaiting admission.’