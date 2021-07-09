Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy rises to 6.08% with five coronavirus admissions at Derry hospital on Thursday

Five people were admitted to the hospital yesterday: a woman aged 20-23 and four men - two in their 50s, one in his 70s and one aged over 80.

Eleven people have now been admitted to Altnagelvin with the illness over the past week.

At midnight on Thursday 25 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; six of nine ICU beds (66.67%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and three beds (33.33%) were free.

One ICU patients in total was being ventilated - they did not have COVID-19.

In terms of general occupancy 6.08% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 88.45% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 2.13% over capacity; 5.47% were ‘awaiting admission.’