Altnagelvin COVID-19 occupancy rises to 6.08% with five coronavirus admissions at Derry hospital on Thursday
Five people were admitted to Altnagelvin with coronavirus yesterday while COVID-19 occupancy at the Derry Hospital has now risen to 6.08% - ten times the figure of 0.58% recorded last Friday.
Five people were admitted to the hospital yesterday: a woman aged 20-23 and four men - two in their 50s, one in his 70s and one aged over 80.
Eleven people have now been admitted to Altnagelvin with the illness over the past week.
At midnight on Thursday 25 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; six of nine ICU beds (66.67%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and three beds (33.33%) were free.
One ICU patients in total was being ventilated - they did not have COVID-19.
In terms of general occupancy 6.08% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 88.45% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 2.13% over capacity; 5.47% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no more deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane. There have been 136 SARS-CoV-2 deaths in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began. No-one has died locally since April.